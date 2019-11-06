Good Evening!

The City Council Homelessness & Poverty Committee today approved spending $1.465 million to erect a tent-like structure and trailers that would temporarily house up to 100 homeless people on a city owned lot at 3248 Riverside Drive in Los Feliz. The proposal by 4th District Councilmember David Ryu (Los Feliz Silver Lake) must still be approved by the City Council.

Firefighters knocked down a quarter-acre brush fire that was burning uphill this morning near the Montecito Heights Recreation Center. No injuries or property damage was reported, said LAFD.

The City Council approved a proposal by 4th District Councilman David Ryu (Los Feliz, Silver Lake) that will set up a college savings account with a $50 balance for every first grader enrolled in L.A. Unified and charter schools. The program, which will initially be funded with state and federal grants, will be rolled out beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

Occidental College says it decision not to favor wealthy students in admissions has left the endowment of the Eagle Rock school about $70 million smaller than it could have been.