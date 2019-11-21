Good Evening!

Heather Repenning of Los Feliz has been nominated by Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve on the Metropolitan Water District Board of Directors. Repenning's appointment comes about six months after she lost to Jackie Goldberg in the District 5 school board race. She has long-standing ties to Garcetti, having worked for him as director of external affairs and as one of his appointees on the Board of Public Works. If her appointment is confirmed by the City Council, Repenning would replace outgoing board member and Silver Lake resident Glen Dake.

The 82-year-old Echo Park man who went missing on Monday has been found and reunited with his family, says the LAPD. Seang Hoc, who is suffering from Alzheimer's, was found by police in Atwater Village, his family said in a posting on NextDoor.

The man who was shot dead outside a Boyle Heights bar on Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Alejandrino Bautista of Los Angeles, the county coroner told City News Service. Another person was injured during the shooting in the 1800 block of E. First Street. "We have no idea why the suspect shot the two victims,'' said Sgt. Art Gallegos of the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division.