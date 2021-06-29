Steelhead trout used to swim up and down the L.A. River. Downstream to the salty Pacific Ocean to grow and live, then upstream toward the cold fresh waters of the San Gabriel Mountains to spawn. Back and forth, north and south, from the beginning of recorded history until 1940.

That’s the last recorded time that a steelhead trout was caught there.

And now, after more than 80 years, the city is trying to bring the trout back to the L.A. River.

It’s part of the L.A. River’s overall restoration, said Michael Atkins with Friends of the Los Angeles River, noting that improving conditions for the trout means improving the river for everybody.

“Trout love the same conditions that people want when they kayak,” Atkins said.

How can the river be made safe for the trout once again? By looking at the conditions that have made it hostile.

Trout vanishes, as the L.A River is tamed

For adult fish, the water is now too shallow and flows too fast for the upstream migration between December and May, according to Andrea Dell'Apa, a project manager with the Council for Watershed Health. For juvenile fish, the notable problem is that they run into dams and other physical impediments as they try to go downstream.

High water temperatures during the summers are also a problem in the main river channel, Dell'Apa added.

Up until the beginning of the 20th Century, these problems largely didn’t exist. But recurring floods eventually led officials in 1915 to form the Los Angeles County Flood Control District. Bond issues were passed in 1917 and 1924 to build the first major dams, according to the L.A. Department of Public Works. The banks of the river have also been lined with concrete, and only three portions of the channel bottom remain unpaved, including the Elysian Narrows from Griffith Park to Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.

That's been good for flood control - but bad for the fish. Around the same time the dams began getting built, the fish population started dwindling, according to the Arroyo Secco Foundation. When that last documented steelhead was caught in 1940, the federal government had been reengineering the river channel for two years, Public Works said. That meant widening the river, paving it, and straightening it out, according to historian Tilly Hinton, who founded LA River X.

Other fish managed to adapt. But not the trout.

So how do we bring them back?

Slowing the river current to make it more trout-friendly

The possibilities are still being discussed, Dell'Apa said. One plan — outlined recently in National Geographic — might be to deepen the central channel by two feet, and line it with soft, natural material such as sand, sediment, gravel, cobbles, and aquatic plants. Another idea, according to Atkins, is to slow down the current with rocks in the river or an S-shaped flow instead of something linear.

Part of the plan may also involve using the Arroyo Seco tributary for spawning and rearing juvenile steelhead - though that honor might go instead to the Tujunga Wash or Tujunga Creek, Dell'Apa said.

All this is still under discussion, as the city works with multiple groups at the county, regional, state, and federal levels, as well as Dell'Apa’s group the Council for Watershed Health, Stillwater Sciences, the Arroyo Seco Foundation, and the Friends of the Los Angeles River.

“Our preliminary Design phase is still undergoing and we are planning to complete our 60% Design with a final selected alternative by this fall, 2021,” Dell'Apa said. He added that the project is planned for completion by December 2021.