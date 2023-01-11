A virtual meeting will be held next week. Wed. Jan 18. to review the proposals for the $20 million Paseo del Rio. The final design should be presented sometime this spring.
The riverside space will be constructed on a portion of Taylor Yard, a former Southern Pacific rail yard now divided into three parcels that total 100 acres.
The partnership of agencies working on developing the site held two community meetings last year and reviewed the results of 800 questionnaires to create the three concepts.
All the designs include a river path, nature walkways, habit areas, pollinator hills, a biodiversity buffer, shade pavilion, seating areas and restrooms. Two alternatives include a sloped lawn, and the third features rock walls for biofiltration.
Train buffs will note that two of the concept calls for including the remains of railyard roundhouse in the paseo; a third would not provide public access.
Once the survey closes, the project team will review the input and develop a refined design that incorporates the community’s ideas, feedback and concerns, officials said.
Additional design workshops are planned for later this year, and construction is tentatively scheduled to begin at the end of 2025.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
