A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

A 77-year-old Eagle Rock man faces federal charges for allegedly selling $7 million worth of "ancient slag" to victims who were told the mining waste contained precious metals, according to prosecutors. Michael Godfree, co-founder of Pasadena-based The Minerals Acquisition Co., was named in a seven-count indictment. His firm allegedly told its victims it had a method to recover precious metals from copper mining waste, and sold "certificates of title" that gave the victims ownership of the slag. However, the federal indictment said "Godfree and TMAC did not actually own the vast majority of the slag they sold, there was not a commercially viable process for extracting precious metals from the slag, and the business operation had not been endorsed by an attorney." The Eastsider

More than 650 students and staff are under measles quarantine at Cal State L.A. As of Friday, this meant 106 staff and 550 students had been told to stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible. The quarantine orders were issued after the giant library at the center of the campus was identified as one of several places across the county where persons might have been exposed to the measles earlier this month. Only one student has come down with measles, said school officials. It's the same student who was responsible for exposing others at the library on April 11. The Department of Public Health has concluded that there is currently no known risk related to measles at the Library North at this time. The Eastsider

The Police Museum in Highland Park now has an exhibit dedicated to the TV drama "Adam-12," and its two fictional cops, Pete Malloy and Jim Reed -- played respectively by Martin Milner and Kent McCord. “By taking the public inside of a police car, you showed them what it was like to be a police officer in the streets of Los Angeles," said McCord, who was on hand last week for the exhibit's opening reception. The Eastsider

A man was found dead outside the Montecito Heights Recreation Center as families were celebrating Easter. The death was apparently not a case of homicide, and police said they found paperwork on the man suggesting he had medical issues. The Eastsider

The city and Goodwill Southern California are moving closer to a development deal to build a 169,000-square-foot office complex and giant parking garage in Lincoln Heights, while a separate affordable housing project is being contemplated across the street. The Eastsider

More housing is coming to Alvarado Street in Echo Park, with two separate projects preparing to bring 72 units of housing on a single block north of the 101 Freeway. The Eastsider

A billboard facing the southbound 101 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard has been turned into a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. It's not known who is responsible but the word "Thrash" is included in two spots on the billboard. The Eastsider

The Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council paints a troubled picture of Debs Park in a letter to Councilman Gil Cedillo asking for dedicated rangers to patrol the approximately 280-acre park. Homeless camps are expanding, thieves steal plants, and dangerous off-leash dogs roam freely, the council says. The Eastsider

Kids as young as 11 can attend and graduate from Cal State L.A. under its Early Entrance Program for academically gifted students known as "EEPsters." L.A. Times

Mayor Eric Garcetti celebrated Arbor Day during a "Tree Summit" of urban foresters and city officials that was held in Elysian Park. Public Works commissioner and Echo Park resident Cecilia Cabello said that planting trees is an "equity issue" and "provide much needed canopy in under-shaded and under-served areas of our city." My News LA

Want a speed hump on your street? The city is taking new applications starting May 1. CityofLA

Gabba gallery owner Jason Ostro has commissioned 28 artists to repaint murals in Historic Filipinotown. Ostro began the project in 2014 and it’s still going strong. With the permission of homeowners and businesses, he and dozens of artists have painted more than 100 murals. The work can be found in three alleys in Historic Filipinotown and one in Echo Park. ABC7

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti used Lincoln High School as a backdrop for his annual state of the city address, when he pitched hard a new tax for public schools and talked about his initiatives on homelessness and the environment. For years, the mayor steered clear of LAUSD's messy school politics, but as Los Angeles Times notes, he's been wading deep into it recently by backing his former aide, Heather Repenning, in the Eastside school board race against Jackie Goldberg. NBC

More green space and less asphalt at schools cut conflicts and improve children's physical activity and creative play, according to a recent study of two Northeast Los Angeles schools. Concrete playgrounds are especially bad for girls who tended to be more sedentary on them. Occidental College

Azniv Korkejian, the recording artist known as Bedouine, has released "Echo Park," a song inspired in part by a crowded cafe and the rapidly changing and gentrifying neighborhood she calls home. The Eastsider

At least five people were injured Saturday night in what might have been a gang-related shooting in Cypress Park near San Fernando Road and Merced Street. The Eastsider