A man was found dead this morning near the center divider of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Griffith Park area.

The body was discovered about 7 a.m. north of Los Feliz Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the man's identity.

One lane was blocked while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the death.

Avoid the I-5 N/B (Golden State Freeway) south of Griffith Park Dr. for a collision investigation. The #1 & #2 lanes remained closed till approximately 9:30am. pic.twitter.com/WfS6YYjJrE — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) March 11, 2020