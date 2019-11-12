Good Afternoon!

It's Tuesday, Nov. 12. Expect a hazy and partly cloudy afternoon with a high of about 80 before things cool down for the rest of the week.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox today:

A judge today released Ruben Martinez Jr. from prison after he was wrongfully convicted in 2008 for a series of armed robberies at the same Boyle Heights auto body shop, the District Attorney announced. A full story will be posted soon.

Students from Garfield High in East L.A. and Marshall High in Los Feliz participated in one of several walkouts across L.A. Unified today as the Supreme Court heard arguments in the DACA case.

Students at Garfield H.S. walked out in support of DACA. They’re among thousands of students and supporters who will rally in Downtown L.A. today. pic.twitter.com/NQCKlWGpm4 — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) November 12, 2019

Cal State L.A. will host a Democratic presidential forum on Sunday, Nov. 17 that will include the top candidates. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer and former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro have confirmed their attendance. The forum will be televised on ABC7 and is not open to the general public.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

In local politics ... Next year's Council District 14 race has attracted another candidate, Dentis Fowlkes, who lives in Hermon with his wife and daughter.