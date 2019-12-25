Wishing you and your family and friends a wonderful holiday.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Rain. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Rain. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: December 25, 2019 @ 4:38 pm
Wishing you and your family and friends a wonderful holiday.
The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!
News and messages from our sponsors
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.