Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, maintained his lead over O'Farrell, 55% to 45%, on Tuesday. He is ahead by nearly 5,000 votes, according to the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
“Though these results were not what we hoped for, I am proud of the campaign we ran, and I am proud of my team," O'Farrell said in a statement. "We will serve the constituents of the 13th District until my last day in office and ensure a smooth transition to the new Councilmember so residents can continue to receive constituent services without interruption."
In a tweet, Soto-Martinez, backed by the Democratic Socialists, proclaimed, "We did it!" Soto-Martinez, the top vote-getter in the June primary, said his campaign was run "to build community power for workers, immigrants, the unhoused, people of color, young people, renters, and all of us who have been neglected by our city officials."
Soto-Martinez's win follows another political newcomer, Eunisses Hernandez, defeating another two-term incumbent, Gil Cedillo, earlier this year in the neighboring First District. Councilwoman Nithya Raman of Silver Lake unseated David Ryu in the Fourth District in 2020, also running as the more progressive option. Hernandez tweeted in a reply to Soto-Martinez: "Congratulations, fam!"
Meanwhile, in the District 2 school board contest, school board staffer Rocio Rivas, backed by teacher unions, gained more ground over nonprofit leader Maria Brenes, who has the support of charter school groups. As of today's update, Rivas claimed 51.07% of the vote vs. 48.93% for Brenes.
The next update is scheduled for Wednesday.
Go here to view all updated L.A. County election results.
The District 13 and school board races attracted large sums of money.
More than $4 million poured into the Council District 13 race during the primary and general elections. Most of Soto-Martinez's financial support came from labor. Meanwhile, business groups, including the state apartment association, operating independently from O'Farrell's campaign, supported his reelection bid.
The race for the School Board District 2 seat was also expensive. According to the L.A. Times, nearly $8 million has been spent by the two candidates and independent committees supporting them.
