Portraits of City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell on the left and Hugo Soto-Martinez on the right 600

Incumbent Mitch O'Farrell (left) and union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez.

Incumbent Mitch O’Farrell today conceded to challenger Hugo Soto-Martinez  in the 13th Council District race following the latest update of last week's election results. 

Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, maintained his lead over O'Farrell, 55% to 45%, on Tuesday. He is ahead by nearly 5,000 votes, according to the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Council District 13 results as of Tuesday Nov 15

Council District 13 includes all or portions of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Heights, Elysian Valley, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood and Silver Lake.
School Board District 2 results as of Tuesday Nov 15

The district includes all or portions of Boyle Heights, East LA, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park and Montecito Heights.
30th Congressional District results as of Tuesday Nov 15

The California 30th Congressional District includes all or parts of East Hollywood, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake. 
34th congressional results as of Tuesday Nov 15

The California 34th Congressional District includes all or parts of Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Hermon Highland Park, Lincoln Park, Montecito Heights and Mount Washington.

