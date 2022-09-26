1000 Homer Street map

Montecito Heights --  Two men were shot and killed Sunday night in what may have been a gang-related shooting, police said.

LAPD officers were in the area when they heard gunshots and responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.

