Montecito Heights -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday night in what may have been a gang-related shooting, police said.
LAPD officers were in the area when they heard gunshots and responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Police say they found two men between 25 and 30 years old with gunshot wounds at the site. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD Officer Roseth Lomei. The victims' names were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police believe the shootings were gang-related, she added.
One person told Fox11 that a car was heard going by very fast, followed by the sounds of several gunshots.
No description was available of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.
