While today's protests were relatively free of problems, many local business owners were not taking chances.

Along Figueroa Street in Highland Park and Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, more plywood sheets were being drilled and nailed in to place to protect storefront windows. 

One business owner said he was up early to purchase plywood at Home Depot and spent the afternoon covering up several large windows.

Sheets of plywood cost considerably less than the cost of replacing a large storefront window -- which can range from the low hundreds of dollars to more than $1,000 in some cases -- and repairing other damage.

While the looters may never come, it appears some storeowners are buying some peace of mind with that plywood.

More plywood going up on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Signs of Highland Park

A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.

