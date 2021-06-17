Hello!

I have fallen way behind in thanking our readers who have made financial contributions over the last several weeks. Contributions from our Reader Sponsors play a growing role in supplementing revenue from advertising that we use to pay our reporters and bills.

Eastside Scene

Morning light in Mount Washington. Thanks to Todd Frankel for sharing his photo.

The Latest

Today's Breaking News

• Los Feliz garage fire extinguished

Echo Park developer super sizes project

It was a few years ago that Champion Real Estate unveiled plans to renovate a strip of Sunset Boulevard buildings in Echo Park into a complex of restaurants. Well, those buildings were fixed up, but never occupied. Now, in a dramatic change of plans, Champion wants to knock down two of the renovated storefronts and replace them and an adjacent parking lot with a 5-story, 136-unit residential development.

We don't know what prompted the change. But the Champion project would be a short walk from where another developer plans to demolish Taix restaurant and build 170 apartments. In fact, there about 600 units of Sunset Boulevard housing now in the planning stages in Echo Park.

More in The Eastsider

Self Help Graphics awarded $1 million grant

There was big news in the world of philanthropy and nonprofits this weeks when philanthropist MacKenzie Scott (one of the richest persons in the world) awarded $2.74 billion to more than 286 organizations. One of those groups was Boyle Heights' own Self Help Graphics & Art, which received $1 million.

Self Help Graphics, founded nearly 50 years ago, has focused on nurturing Chicano and Latino artists through the art and techniques of printmaking.

“To be on the radar of philanthropists of this level and be gifted alongside wonderful organizations doing the grassroots work in their communities is an honor,” said Self Help Graphics Executive Director Betty Avila.

Highland Park homes for under $800,000

It's getting harder to find homes even if you can afford up to $800k. But we found three: a 1-bedroom condo; a 3-bedroom Traditional and a 2-bedroom remodeled bungalow. Details in this week's Now Asking.

Notebook

• Elysian Park: Fire crews snuffed out a vegetation fire on Wednesday that scorched about two acres in Elysian Park near the 110 Freeway and Stadium Way. No injuries were reported. LAFD

• El Sereno: A ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled to be held this afternoon for the redevelopment and expansion of Rose Hill Courts, a World War II-era public housing project. The first phase of the new development is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.