Another storm will strike the Southland this week, generating rain in L.A. and Orange Counties by Wednesday morning, forecasters said today.
Then, after a couple of dry days, rain will reappear on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The impending storm will not be as cold or generate as much rain as last week's, said NWS meteorologist Lisa Phillips.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are expected in L.A. County, and up to 3 inches in the San Gabriel Mountains, she said, adding that the storm could trigger minor mud slides and debris flows in areas denuded by wildfire.
The NWS forecast mostly cloudy skies in L.A. County Monday and highs of 56 degrees on Mount Wilson; 58 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 63 in Saugus; 65 in Avalon; 66 at LAX; 67 in Pasadena, San Gabriel and Burbank; and 68 in Woodland Hills, Long Beach and Downtown L.A.
Temperatures will rise around 4 degrees Tuesday, then fall by as much as 11 degrees on Wednesday amid rain. The high is forecast to be 61 in Downtown L.A. on Wednesday, 62 in Woodland Hills and 55 in Palmdale and Lancaster.
