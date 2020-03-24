Hello!

It's Tuesday, March 24. Hope you like cool weather, because we have more on tap. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.

An Eastsider reader in Mt. Washington sent over a photo of a large plume of smoke rising to the northwest near Atwater Village or Glendale at about 7 am. LAFD said there were no fires reported in the area. We are checking with other nearby cities to see what might have happened.

Smoke seen from Mt. Washington
Photo by Eastsider reader

You can catch up on our coronavirus coverage here and our list of closures and pandemic-related disruptions here.

