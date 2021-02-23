A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night on the transition road from the southbound 5 Freeway to the southbound 110 Freeway in the Elysian Park area, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities withheld the name of the 27-year-old Glendale man, pending notification of his relatives. He died at the scene, the CHP reported.

The transition road was blocked for about an hour while an investigation was conducted into the crash, which apparently did not involve other vehicles, the CHP reported.