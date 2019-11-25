BOYLE HEIGHTS - A woman was killed when her motorcycle and a car collided on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Soto Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The motorcyclist was described as a woman who appeared to be around 40 years old.

The collision involved the motorcycle and an orange Toyota Prius, Kimball said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the eastbound 10 Freeway were closed for the investigation but reopened at 3:06 a.m.