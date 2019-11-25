BOYLE HEIGHTS - A woman was killed when her motorcycle and a car collided on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway Sunday night, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Soto Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.
The motorcyclist was described as a woman who appeared to be around 40 years old.
The collision involved the motorcycle and an orange Toyota Prius, Kimball said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the eastbound 10 Freeway were closed for the investigation but reopened at 3:06 a.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.