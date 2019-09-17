The LAPD advised warned motorists to stay away from several streets near Dodger Stadium this afternoon as President Trump swings through California during a fundraising trip.
Trump is expected to arrive at LAX at 3:25 pm before heading to Downtown and then a fundraiser in Beverly Hills, said the L.A. Times.
If you want to avoid traffic delays, officials say avoid these streets near Dodger Stadium and Chinatown between 2 pm and 4 pm
- The area around Stadium Way between Lilac Terrace & Bishops Road
- The area around W. College Street between N. Main Street & Figueroa Terrace
- The area around N. Spring Street between S. Avenue 18 & Alpine Street
These are only a few of the streets and areas that will be subject to traffic delays and road closures in Downtown L.A and Beverly Hills today and tomorrow. You will find the complete list below.
During Trump's visit to L.A. in March 2018, he stayed at a hotel in Downtown L.A. and his helicopter took off from the Dodger Stadium parking lots.
Here's the full list of streets that the LAPD advises motorist to avoid during the presidential visit:
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
The area around N. Spring Street between S. Avenue 18 & Alpine Street
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The area around W. College Street between N. Main Street & Figueroa Terrace
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The area around Stadium Way between Lilac Terrace & Bishops Road
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The area around Wilshire Boulevard between the 110 Harbor Freeway & S. Flower Street
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The area around Wilshire Boulevard between S. Flower Street & the 110 Harbor Freeway
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The area around S. Figueroa Street between 7th Street & W. 4th Street
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The area around N. Hill Street between Bernard Street & Alpine Street
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The area around W. College Street between Yale Street & N. Main Street
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The area around N. Spring Street between Alpine Street & S. Avenue 18
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The area around Bundy Drive between Airport Avenue & W. Pico Boulevard
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
The area around Sunset Boulevard between S. Sepulveda Boulevard & Bedford Drive (Beverly Hills)
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
The area around Sunset Boulevard between Bedford Drive & S. Sepulveda Boulevard (Beverly Hills)
8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
The area around W. 9th Street between the 110 Harbor Freeway & S. Flower Street
8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
The area around S. Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard & W. 6th Street
8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
CLOSURES / RESTRICTIONS *(City of Los Angeles)
(no bus routes impacted by the hard closures)
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Figueroa Street from 6th Street to 8th Street, Wilshire Boulevard from Flower Street to Beaudry Avenue, and 7th Street from Flower Street to Bixel Street will be closed beginning at 4:00 a.m.
The above streets will remain closed until midday September 18, 2019.
