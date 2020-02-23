A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.
A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death at an East L.A. bus stop following a confrontation with two suspects who rode off on bikes. Eastsider
L.A. County rolled out a new voting system that allows voters to cast ballots at any one of 1,000 voting centers across the county. Eastsider
The Manhattan Beach man behind $1 million in attack ads and mailers against school board candidate Jackie Goldberg. L.A. Times
Four students from a Lincoln Heights charter school sustained minor injuries after their school bus crashed into a pole in Solano Canyon near Elysian Park. Eastsider
A judge ordered a psychiatrist examination of the man accused of engaging in a 2018 gunfight with police that resulted in the death of a manager at the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake. Eastsider
Occidental College students and staff pay tribute to Marahyah Ilah Richardson, the first-year student at the who died last month. The Occidental
An East L.A. man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing $300,000 in cash from the storage facility an armored truck company. Eastsider
A developer has proposed building a 4-story apartment building on a site now occupied by a 105-year-old Echo Park residence. It's part of a batch of new construction that is much higher than neighboring buildings on Echo Park Avenue. Eastsider
New owners have revealed plans for the The Capri, the Eagle Rock Italian restaurant that once received a Kitchen Nightmares makeover by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Eastsider
Gentified, the comedy about gentrification and family in Boyle Heights, debuts on Netflix. Says one character, “Imagine owning in Echo Park, like five years ago, that’s what Boyle Heights is.” L.A. Times
