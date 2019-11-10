Good Evening!
It's Sunday, Nov. 10. It should be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but still be pretty warm, with highs in the low 80s.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox today:
Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old in Boyle Heights. We will have a full story soon.
There will be numerous Veterans Day events tomorrow across the city, including a tree planting in Elysian Park near monument to World War I vets and a noontime tribute on the median at Van Horne Avenue and Huntington Drive in El Sereno.
Saturday was hot and dry. But that did not deter the many runners and walkers who took to the steep trails of Debs Park for the annual 4-mile Hill Challenge Run/Walk. Thanks to Martha Benedict for sharing her photos.
