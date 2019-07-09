A mylar balloon that got tangled in electrical wires caused an hours-long power outage across the northern part of Silver Lake and Atwater Village on Monday night.
The outage began at about 9 pm, and power was restored by about 12:45 am, said Deborah Hong, a spokeswoman with the L.A. Department of Water and Power.
The balloon got stuck in overhead wires in the 3100 block of Riverside Drive, she said.
Some residents reported hearing an explosion and there were also reports on NextDoor of a fire related to the outage. But Hong said there was no fire or electrical explosion connected to the outage.
No information was available on how many homes and businesses may have lot power. But one Eastsider reader said power appeared to be out in the Glendale Boulevard shopping center that houses a 365 by Whole Foods and a CVS store.
