More than 3,800 LADWP customers have lost electrical service early this evening, according to the agency's website.

An estimated 1,377 customers were without power in Silver Lake and another 2,450 in Los Feliz were impacted by outage as of about 7 pm.

The agency estimates full service will be restored by about 9 pm.

It's not clear if the outages are related to high winds that are blowing through the area tonight. Gusts as high as 35 mph have been reported northeast of Downtown, according to the National Weather Service. A Wind Advisory has been issued until 3 am.

Update: While power was apparently restored in Los Feliz and Silver Lake, a new outage threw more than 900 customers in Elysian Valley into darkness. Power is expected to be restored by 1 am on Wednesday.