El Sereno - Nearly two dozen houses that were owned and left vacant by CalTrans will now be occupied - legally - by formerly homeless households, LAist reported.
This includes families that have already been living in 13 of the houses since March.
The buildings will be leased to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) for up to three years - to be managed as part of the city's Transitional Housing Program. The families who've already moved in - plus a few more - will be able to live there as they look for more permanent living situations.
These were among the 460 properties that CalTrans bought throughout the 1950s, '60s, and '70s to make way for the 710 freeway extension - a project that has now been abandoned. As of 2019, about 163 of the properties remain vacant, according to the Pasadena-Star News.
