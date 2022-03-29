Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Echo Park: A purse and a wallet were stolen at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Sunset Boulevard at 3:30 pm, said the LAPD.

Two suspects, a man and woman, were armed with a blue-steel handgun, said Drake Madison with the LAPD. 

The victims were said to be customers but Madison had no information about what business they were patronizing.

Before today's crime, a total of six robberies have been reported in Echo Park in the past four weeks, according to CrimeMapping.com.

