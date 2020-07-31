News Brief Silver Lake street scene.JPG

The late ceramicist Doyle Lane - who worked out of a hillside pottery studio in El Sereno - is being featured in an exhibition through Aug. 29 at the David Kordansky Gallery in the Mid-Wilshire area, according to Art Daily in its republication of a New York Times article.

The display features Lane's "weed pots" - which, despite the name, have nothing to do with cannabis. Made between the 1950s and the 1970s, the pots are small and finely detailed, with apertures wide enough only for a single stem.

In fact, Doyle Lane generally avoided social commentary in his work, despite being an African-American man who lived and worked through the 1960s.

“I’ve never had the urge to make a social statement in my art,” Lane said in a 1981 interview. “It’s nice if you can do that. Some of the artists who do those things have other incomes; they’re not making their living from just their art.”

