A 42-year-old woman who authorities said suffers from an unidentified mental illness was found at a hospital today after being missing for more than a week.

Reina Salvador was reported missing after being last seen Aug. 10 in the 3400 block of Larga Avenue, near Tyburn Street, in Atwater Village, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 9:15 this morning, Salvador was found at a hospital and reunited with her family, police said.