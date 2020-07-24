“Barrio baseball” used to carry East L.A. through the summer season - just after World War 2, and just before the Dodgers came to town in 1958.
The Los Angeles Times looks back on an era of neighborhood baseball, when teams were sponsored by Eastside Beer, Ornelas Food Market and the Carmelita Chorizeros.
“The interest was total in that community because that’s all we had,” said Conrad Munatones, who played catcher for the league before eventually signing with the Dodgers. “We were given the opportunity to perform in front of good-sized crowds that loved baseball and didn’t have the money to buy tickets for the [minor league] Angels or the Hollywood Stars.”
