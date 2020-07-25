Boyle Heights - An 8-year-old boy has started a business selling plants to help out his mother financially, and to help pay to bring his sister back from Mexico, NBC LA reports.

Aaron and his mother, Berenice Pacheco, constantly travel downtown by bus to buy plants in bulk, then resell them in different parts of the city.

Aaron's sister, Ayleen, now lives in Mexico with family members, due to a lack of resources. When an airplane flies overhead, Aaron points it out and says that that is how his sister will arrive.

"I'm happy because I can help my mom," Aaron told NBC.

