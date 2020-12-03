Boyle Heights - Los Angeles County held an online ceremony today to mark the burial of 1,547 people who died in 2017 but whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones.

The Department of Decedent Affairs issued a statement saying it deeply regrets that it could not hold a public ceremony this year, but made the decision to proceed with a virtual remembrance to conform with state and county public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The county has been conducting burials of the unclaimed dead since 1896.

Local faith leaders took part in the interfaith remembrance, which included the Lord's Prayer in various languages and represented multiple religions.

Those who were buried at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery in Boyle Heights died in 2017. The county generally holds the cremated remains for three years before burial to allow family members and loved ones a chance to claim them. The ashes were previously placed in a single mass grave in advance of the ceremony and formal burial service.

Family members searching for deceased loved ones can call the county Office of Decedent Affairs/Morgue at 323-409-7161 or the Medical Examiner's Office, 323-343-0512. The cost of cremation may be waived for families facing financial hardship.