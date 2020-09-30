The landscape firm of Studio-MLA in Boyle Heights is joining the design team for a think tank campus in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Studio-MLA will help with the design and conception for a 450-acre campus funded by the Berggruen Institute, founded by billionaire Nicolas Berggruen
The site is north of the Getty Center and Mount St. Mary’s University, and west of the 405 Freeway. As part of the plan, the Berggruen Institute has pledged to leave 95% of the property undeveloped and make it accessible to the public via a network of trails, the Times said.
Mia Lehrer, founder of Studio-MLA, says she that, for years, she has been studying and working on landscaping in areas prone to fire, such as in the Santa Monica Mountains
