Boyle Heights -- Another group is losing work once again because of coronavirus restrictions: Mariachi bands.

Cal Matters reports on mariachi musicians who were starting to book small events again, before the number of positive COVID-19 cases shot back up throughout the state.

Many mariachis in Boyle Heights received cancellations over the weekend, Cal Matters said. Not only did Gov. Gavin Newsom announce a curfew for all non-essential businesses in most counties from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., but the state has also banned gatherings of 15 people or more.

“I call my colleagues but no one has work,” said Israel Moreno, a Boyle Heights mariachi. “We were just rising up and they cut our wings again. We don’t know to do anything other than play music.”

Read more at Cal Matters.

