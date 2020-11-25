Boyle Heights -- Another group is losing work once again because of coronavirus restrictions: Mariachi bands.
Cal Matters reports on mariachi musicians who were starting to book small events again, before the number of positive COVID-19 cases shot back up throughout the state.
Many mariachis in Boyle Heights received cancellations over the weekend, Cal Matters said. Not only did Gov. Gavin Newsom announce a curfew for all non-essential businesses in most counties from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., but the state has also banned gatherings of 15 people or more.
“I call my colleagues but no one has work,” said Israel Moreno, a Boyle Heights mariachi. “We were just rising up and they cut our wings again. We don’t know to do anything other than play music.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.