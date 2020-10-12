Boyle Heights - The burglary of a Cesar Chavez Avenue store ended up continuing for hours, as one group of people after another kept passing through and taking more items, ABC7 reported.

All of it was caught on surveillance video.

First, at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, two men fiddled with the lock at the Novedades Karen Outlet in the 2600 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. They then left.

A few moments later, three men broke in and walked out with cash from the register, a gold rosary, and tool batteries.

A couple of hours later, a woman and two other men took something from the store.

Finally at 4 a.m., two more men came by and took a power washer and air compressors.

