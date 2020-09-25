Eagle Rock - A Colorado Boulevard donut shop was targeted by burglars twice in one week, CBSLA reported. The suspects were reportedly scared off both times by the baker.

The first time - in the early morning hours on Sept. 17 - someone smashed the front window of Colorado Donuts on the 1500 block of Colorado Boulevard, according to surveillance video. The suspect fled, and the broken window was later boarded up.

Then at 3 a.m. on Sept.. 23, surveillance video showed someone trying to pull off one of those boards, before - again - fleeing.

“We’ve had to pay for the repairs ourselves, so it’s pretty frustrating,” said the owner, Jeremy Lee.

It is unknown whether it was the same suspect in both cases.

