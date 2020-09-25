Eagle Rock - A Colorado Boulevard donut shop was targeted by burglars twice in one week, CBSLA reported. The suspects were reportedly scared off both times by the baker.
The first time - in the early morning hours on Sept. 17 - someone smashed the front window of Colorado Donuts on the 1500 block of Colorado Boulevard, according to surveillance video. The suspect fled, and the broken window was later boarded up.
Then at 3 a.m. on Sept.. 23, surveillance video showed someone trying to pull off one of those boards, before - again - fleeing.
“We’ve had to pay for the repairs ourselves, so it’s pretty frustrating,” said the owner, Jeremy Lee.
It is unknown whether it was the same suspect in both cases.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.