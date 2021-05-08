Cal State LA CSULA

El Sereno - Cal State Los Angeles postponed its graduation ceremony after students discovered they would not be able to bring guests, walk the stage, shake hands, or hear their names called out as part of pandemic precautions, the University Times reported.

Before the ceremonies were postponed, students had appeared on major news outlets including ABC News and Telemundo, expressing disappointment with the earlier plan.

Also, in an informal Instagram poll by the University Times, 88% of 232 respondents had said they would not be attending the graduation ceremonies, while only 12% said they would be.

University officials have said they plan to hold a more traditional ceremony but have not said when. 

Read more at the University Times.

