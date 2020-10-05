News Brief Silver Lake

El Sereno - A student living in the Cal State LA dorms tested positive for COVID-19, the University Times reported.

An email sent to housing students said the affected the student “does not appear to have come into close contact with others in Housing.”

However, everyone living on campus was urged to register for a free COVID-19 test.

For more details, including COVID testing information, read the University Times.

