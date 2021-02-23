El Sereno - A batch of COVID vaccination appointments at Cal State LA that were to be reserved for people in hard-hit communities of color instead went to others who had obtained special access codes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The codes were distributed to people in largely Black and Latino communities who are eligible for the vaccine, such as healthcare workers and those older than 65. These groups have been getting inoculated at a lower rate than white and Asian residents in more affluent areas.

The codes issued by the state appointment system could be used to make appointments online at state-run sites at Cal State L.A. and in Oakland

But those codes have also been circulating, in group texts and messages, among wealthier, lower-risk people, many of whom did not seem to realize the codes were supposed to be reserved for specific, hard-hit communities.

Separately, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis criticzed the line jumpers who had apparently used the same codes to get vaccinated during the first visit of a mobile clinic to the Ramona Gardens public housing project in Boyle Heights housing project this weekend. "I am not surprised. I'm disgusted," said Solis, who was on hand during the clinic's first visit.