Highland Park - A cat was found in a box that was tossed from a car earlier this month, with its front and hind legs bound with duct tape, KTLA5 reported.

The cat is reportedly recovering. It was adopted by Angie Infante and her husband, Oscar Bustos, after Infante saw its photo posted on NextDoor.

It is still unknown who dumped the cat. Cameras in the area showed a silver two-door sedan driving through the alley along Irvington Place near Avenue 53, with a box being held out of the sunroof. The box was then thrown from the moving car. The cat was microchipped and the owner has been contacted.

Infante and Bustos have spent about $1,200 so far on vet bills, and have established a GoFundMe page.

