Tom of Finland would have been 100 this year, and exhibitions of his work are being planned all over the world.
The New York Times looked at the influence of the artist who split his time between Finland and an Echo Park residence on Laveta Terrace.
The artist, whose real name was Touko Laaksonen, pioneered a "hyper-real, hypermasculine style of queer erotic illustration," The Times said. "Any time a stylist puts a young pop star in a leather biker cap for a magazine shoot, the impact of Tom of Finland is not far off."
