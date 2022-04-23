Eagle Rock - The plan to create dedicated bus lanes on Colorado Boulevard by reducing traffic lanes for other vehicles moved a step forward, having been approved by the Planning and Programming committee of the Metro Board of Directors, the Boulevard Sentinel reported.

The project is headed for the Metro Board of Directors at the next Board meeting on April 28 for the final approval - part of Metro’s plan for a dedicated bus lane between North Hollywood and Pasadena. The project would leave only one traffic lane in each director for all other vehicles.

The Sentinel’s reporter T.A. Hendrickson traces back the long, complicated fight that has led to this likely road diet.

