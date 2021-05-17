Neighborhood Spotlight: Glassell Park activist turned city councilman Mitch O’Farrell offers views on politics and the neighborhood

How do things look for Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, as he gears up for his next reelection campaign?

It could be hard road, sources told Los Angeles Magazine. The closure of Echo Park Lake and the removal of a large homeless encampment there have made O’Farrell a controversial figure.

“You cannot dial this in as just a regular re-election — that would be a grave mistake,” John Thomas, a Republican campaign strategist, told L.A. Magazine.

O’Farrell, a longtime Eastside liberal, has found himself the target of progressives, who accuse him of various mistakes in the camp shutdown, including a lack of transparency.

“There was no secrecy, no lack of transparency to the actual population that we served there,” O’Farrell responded to L.A. Magazine. “So if some folks outside of the people that we focused on getting the help they needed want to squawk about lack of transparency, then they weren’t in tune with what we were doing.”

Read more at Los Angeles Magazine.

