Boyle Heights - Jose “Cuate” Lopez has retired after nearly 40 years on the job - well, not just a job, but a mission: Director of the Pecan Recreation Center on Pecan Street.

Steve Lopez at the Los Angeles Times looks back on some highlights of Jose Lopez’s career - nearly four decades of trying to keep kids out of trouble.

“There are a lot of good kids here,” Lopez told the columnist. “There’s a tendency for some people to see the bad side of things, but I always saw the best.”

