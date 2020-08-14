News Brief Silver Lake street scene.JPG

Dodger Stadium will serve as a polling center in the upcoming November election, the L.A. Times reported.

It will be open to registered voters in Los Angeles County over a five-day period for the presidential general election on Nov 3.

The team pointed out that the stadium, which is closed to the public during the shortened baseball season, is large enough to enable social distancing at the voting site.

Please note: You cannot send a cardboard cutout of yourself to vote.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times.

 

