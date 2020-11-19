The Dodgers laid off employees across the organization Wednesday, after losing more than $100 million in revenue this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The Dodgers thus join a growing list of baseball organizations that have downsized because of the pandemic - including the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros.
The season was shortened to only 60 games, and fans could only watch the game on TV, not in the stands.
Dodgers President Stan Kasten said he expects the 2021 season will be played with fans back in the stadium. But Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has said that he doesn’t think the fan experience will return to normal until 2022.
It's not clear how many employees will lose their jobs. Earlier this year, the team announced salary cuts in an effort to avoid layoffs or furloughs because of the pandemic.
