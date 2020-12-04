East Los Angeles - A comedian who died days after he began documenting his coronavirus hospitalization will be remembered during a unique “viewing” this weekend.

Joe Luna, who performed in local clubs as Joe “El Cholo,” died Nov. 23.

"For his funeral, he doesn't want anyone crying so we're going to put together a show because that's what he would have wanted,” his son Jose Talavera told FOX11.

Services will be running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Go Fund Me page set up for his funeral. The memorial will include packaged food and special guest comedians.

An invitation on Instagram urges people to drive by the Continental Funeral Home and make some noise after the viewing services end at 7 p.m.

“All Bombas and Low Lows to drive ‘bye’ hitting your sirens, switches and rapping pipas!” reads the Instagram message.

The Continental Funeral Home is at 5353 E Beverly Blvd East Los Angeles, CA 90022.