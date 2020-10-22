A police pursuit through through Alhambra, Lincoln Heights and El Sereno Tuesday night ended a driver and passenger were taken into custody, KTLA reports.

The incident began around 8:25 p.m. in Alhambra, after a report of a female loading a rifle into a red Honda sedan.

When officers found the vehicle, it refused to stop, and the pursuit began.

Something dropped from the vehicle near Mission Road and Baldwin Street in Lincoln Heights. Then car drove along surface streets in El Sereno before the sedan’s female driver pulled over in the area of Guardia Avenue, and surrendered shortly after 8:50 p.m.

