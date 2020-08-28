Los Feliz - Residents are upset after they said police let a driver walk away without a sobriety test after he crashed into three parked cars, CBS LA reported.

Witnesses said the driver was making a left turn onto Hillhurst Avenue from Los Feliz Boulevard when he hit the vehicles. Video of the suspect afterwards shows him stumbling and walking unevenly.

“He was completely intoxicated the entire time,” said a neighbor, Katy Wicker, who video-recorded the suspect on her cell phone after the crash. “It was apparent to everyone that was there. He was yelling at everyone. He was yelling aggressive comments at police officers, at the ambulance that was there, at the tow truck driver, and he literally stumbled away.”

Wicker said the police did not explain why they didn’t conduct a sobriety test.

