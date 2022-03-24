Eagle Rock - Postal worker Tim Wilson has retired after delivering the mail for 35 years.

The Occidental tells Wilson’s story - about his struggles along his mail route in Eagle Rock, his rebellious youth at Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High School, and his love of punk rock and beer.

