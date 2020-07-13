A demonstrations by Black Lives Matter continue to roll across the country, the Los Angeles Times has profiled a group of women from Boyle Heights, East L.A. and Lincoln Heights whose sons have been killed by law enforcement.

“We have no phrase, not even a name,” said Rosa Moreno, whose 23-year-old son Cesar Rodriguez died in an encounter with law enforcement in 2017. “But we’re warriors for our sons. We support one another like family.”

The group has been pushing for reform on the use of force by authorities. They also rush to the scenes of shootings to meet with the families of those killed.

The Times also spoke to Johnny Torres, an organizer with Soledad Enrichment Action, who has maintained a growing list of list of people killed by law enforcement. Nearly all the victims on the Eastside in recent years died in East L.A., under the jurisdiction of the County sheriff, Torres said.