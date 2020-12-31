Echo Park -- The homeless camp by the lake is one of the stops for a conservative evangelical singer who’s been known to ignore COVID-19 health restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sean Feucht — a pastor and failed Republican congressional candidate from Redding — is planning a visit Thursday, after a “massive outreach” scheduled for this evening on Skid Row. After Echo Park, Feucht will head to Valencia for a New Year’s Eve party and concert at a church parking lot.

Feucht’s events have featured hundreds of worshipers packed together, singing and dancing, and not wearing masks.

Charles Karuku, an associate of Feucht’s, told the Times they advise followers to follow government health guidelines, “but we are not law enforcement. It’s up to the people how they choose to come.”

