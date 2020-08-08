Fishing along the L.A. River is one of those rare activities that still seems to be allowed under COVID restrictions.
The Los Angeles Times went down to the water and talked to the local fisherfolk - almost none of whom were interested in actually eating anything they caught.
Even three years ago, The Eastsider noted that fishing was becoming more popular along the river. Since then, the respite here seems even more prized.
Bryant Recinos, a Glendale resident who fishes in Elysian Valley, told the Times he knows the world is a mess. “But for like two to three hours a day,” he said, “I just don’t want to hear about it.”
