Glassell Park - A disabled, homeless man died in his tent in front of the Rite Aid on Eagle Rock Boulevard last month, the Boulevard Sentinel reported.
Known as "Emilio," and described as older, and missing one leg, the man was found dead on Aug. 21. Nick Monsour, an outreach volunteer, said Emilio had been hospitalized a few weeks ago but returned to his tent upon being discharged.
The L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner said they have not positively identified the decedent, and have not determined the cause of death.
